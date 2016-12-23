Premiere: Stream a Smooth-as-Silk Cut From Sleep D and Albrecht La’Brooy

December 4 will see the release of Sleep D and Albrecht La'Brooy's After The Rain EP.

The EP will land on Albrecht La'Brooy's Analogue Attic imprint, presenting five immaculately produced cuts that range from deep, aquatic ambience to broken beat techno and jazz-tinged deep house. The tracks encompass field recordings from their homeland of Melbourne and its surrounds and are recorded live on the fly, resulting in cuts that feel as if they are living and breathing. After The Rain is a patient, subtle, and wholly unique release that will further cement the reputation Sleep D and Albrecht La'Brooy have built over the last few years.

After The Rain will be available from Analogue Attic's Bandcamp page, with EP cut "Limestone" streaming in full via the player below.