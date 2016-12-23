Premiere: Stream Four Cuts From Jaunt's 10-Year Anniversary Compilation

On November 13, UK promoter and record label Jaunt will mark its tenth anniversary with a three-part various artists vinyl compilation.

The release, titled 10 Years of Jaunt - Sea, Land, Air, will feature 12 tracks across three 12"s, with a concept themed around the world's core modes of transport—or rather, the main ways to embark on a "jaunt." The artists featured on the release—Basic Soul Unit, Luke Hess, Hiver, Artefakt, Hinode, Kaelan, Stojche, Deep’a & Biri, JC, AWOL, Region, and Jaunt founders Blackhall & Bookless—have all been part of Jaunt's 10-year journey in someway or another and each provide their own interpretation on the release's theme.

Next month, on December 8, Jaunt will finalize what has been a 15-date anniversary tour—the tour featured stops at Sonar, Gottwood, and Field Maneuvers, among others—with an event at Digital in Newcastle featuring Ben Klock, Blackhall & Bookless, and Chad.

Ahead of the release next week, you can stream the first 12" in full via the player below.

10 Years of Jaunt - Sea, Land, Air can be pre-ordered here.