Project:Mooncircle to Release 1954 LP

Project:Mooncircle will release the debut album by Ivan Arlaud (alias 1954), a young musician from Lyon, France.

Project Mooncircle is a Berlin-based label and creative collective operating in the left-field sphere of electronic music. It was originally established in 2002.

The upcoming LP is described as an "immersive journey between nostalgic and synthetic sounds, melancholia and hope, fears and confidence." Arlaud contrived to describe all the bright, warm, cold, and dark moments of his restless imagination in rhythms without being intrusive. As the title says, it’s his personal disclosure.

Tracklisting

01. Flowers Of The Dead Man

02. It Was Love

03. Hermann's Dream

04. Colored Lies

05. Pleaide

06. Blue Boy feat. Loup Na

07. Finally

08. To Die For

09. Mean feat. Holly

10. Closer

11. We Used To Smoke feat. Mt

12. Madame Toulouse

A Part Of Me LP will land on January 26, with a teaser streaming below.