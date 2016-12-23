Regis Returns to Blackest Ever Black

Karl O'Connor (a.k.a Regis) will release a new vinyl-only 12" via Blackest Ever Black, titled The Master Side.

The two-track release is O'Connor's first new solo record as Regis in three years and follows a handful of records and mixtapes that he's shared via the London-based label.

It consists of two versions of "The Master Side." Version one is described as "oppressive, incisive, EBM-infected techno rollage iron-clad but somehow lithe and loose-jointed with it– inimitable O’Connor gymnastics"; while version 2 is described as broken (glitter)beat, broken dreams."

The label's announcement for the 12-inch includes the quote, "The most important jazz album of 1964-65"—which may reference an LP from Chet Baker, a jazz trumpeter whose career was upended by drug addiction.

Tracklisting

A. The Master Side (Version 1)

B. The Master Side (Version 2)

The Master Side is available now at the East London record shop Low Company, with samples available here. It will be given a full release on Friday, November 10.