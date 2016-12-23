Ricardo Villalobos, Call Super, Nicolas Lutz, and More Added to Epizode Festival Lineup

Vietnam's Epizode Festival's lineup has grown ever stronger with Ricardo Villalobos, Call Super, Ryan Crosson, Sammy Dee, Nicolas Lutz, and Binh all announced.

Running from December 31 to January 10 in Phú Quốc, Vietnam, this latest set of additions follows an announcement that HYTE will be partnering the event with their own names. They will join a lineup that already includes Chris Liebing, Dixon, Richie Hawtin, Peggy Gou, and Bambounou.

Moscow promoters Arma have also joined the Epizode crew in Vietnam. Joining them will be Alexis Le-Tan, June, André Pahl, Celldöd, Ricardo Villalobos, Fumiya Tanaka, Dan Andrei, Call Super, Orgue Electronique, Nicolas Lutz, Binh, Abelle, Dasha Redkina, Denis Kaznacheev, Hipushit, and Ranishe Niyaak. This will surely be one of the most popular stages at the festival.

The location for all this is an idyllic one with lush green jungle and long hot days of full sun and warm nights under the stars. There are all sorts of hidden coves and beaches in which parties will take place. There will also be a wealth of local cultural trips and delicious local cuisines on offer.

Lineup

Abelle

Adolpho & Franky

Alexis Le Tan

Âme (DJ)

Andre Pahl

Atomic Hooligan

Bambounou

Binh

Call Super

Carl Cox

Celldod

Chris Liebing

Dan Andrei

Dan Buri

Dasha Redkina

Denis Kaznacheev

Dixon

Dubfire

Fonarev

Fumiya Tanaka

Guti (Live)

Hipushit

Jamie Jones

Jo.D

John 00 Fleming

June

Lady Waks

Leeroy Thornhill

Loco Dice

Luciano

Mahony

Marcel Dettmann

Marten Horger

Mathew Jonson (Live)

Nic Fanciulli

Nicolas Lutz

Nicole Moudaber

Ocean Lam

Orgue Electronique

Pan-Pot

Peggy Gou

Ranishe Niyaak

Ricardo Villalobos

Rich Ahmed

Richie Hawtin

Roustam

Ryan Crosson

Sascha Muk

Sammy Dee

Shaded (Live)

Stanton Warriors

Tyoma

Waff

Yaya

