Ricardo Villalobos, Call Super, Nicolas Lutz, and More Added to Epizode Festival Lineup

Vietnam's Epizode Festival's lineup has grown ever stronger with Ricardo Villalobos, Call Super, Ryan Crosson, Sammy Dee, Nicolas Lutz, and Binh all announced.
Running from December 31 to January 10 in Phú Quốc, Vietnam, this latest set of additions follows an announcement that HYTE will be partnering the event with their own names. They will join a lineup that already includes Chris Liebing, Dixon, Richie Hawtin, Peggy Gou, and Bambounou.
Moscow promoters Arma have also joined the Epizode crew in Vietnam. Joining them will be Alexis Le-Tan, June, André Pahl, Celldöd, Ricardo Villalobos, Fumiya Tanaka, Dan Andrei, Call Super, Orgue Electronique, Nicolas Lutz, Binh, Abelle, Dasha Redkina, Denis Kaznacheev, Hipushit, and Ranishe Niyaak. This will surely be one of the most popular stages at the festival.
The location for all this is an idyllic one with lush green jungle and long hot days of full sun and warm nights under the stars. There are all sorts of hidden coves and beaches in which parties will take place. There will also be a wealth of local cultural trips and delicious local cuisines on offer.
More information on this year's event can be found here.