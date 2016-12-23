Ricardo Villalobos Remixes Beaver Sheppard on Sei Es Drum

Ricardo Villalobos will soon release two new remixes of Beaver Sheppard's "Tornado Brain" via his own Sei Es Drum label.

Beaver Sheppard, real name Jonathan Sheppard, is a Canadian singer-songwriter who "fashions low-fi songs with his guitar and pieces of drum kit lying around his apartment."

The two-tracker will be the first release on Villalobos' Sei Es Drum label since his Easy Lee/Dexter 12" in 2015. It is scheduled for November 9 vinyl only release, with clips streaming below.

Tracklisting

A. Tornado Brain (Villalobos Inretro Baby Remix)

B. Tornado Brain (Villalobos Hastenix Und Obenix Remix)