Russia's Roma Zuckerman will return to Nina Kraviz' трип with his debut EP, That Present Terminal.

The four-track release lands after two stand-out appearances on the label compilations in 2015 and 2016. That Present Terminal is said to "blend murky textures and sinister vocals across four delusional tracks."

Tracklisting

A1. So What (I Feel Dirty)

A2. Years

B1. Your Ego

B2. Robologia (Voice Ring Edit)

That Present Terminal EP will land on December 8.