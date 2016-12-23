Premiere: Hear a Dreamy Ryan Elliott Remix of Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff

The upcoming 20th release of Amsterdam's Indigo Aera label features three remixes from Ryan Elliott, DVS1, and Sterac.

These techno heavyweights will all rework some released and unreleased originals by label owners Jasper Wolff and Maarten Mittendorff. Their last solo EP on the label, Cosmic Language, marked the 10th release on the label, and the 20th sees three reworks from some of their favorite producers plus an alternative version from themselves.

Tracklisting

A1. Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff 'Stellar Cult' (DVS1 Remix)

A2. Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff 'Eleven' (Sterac Remix)

B1. Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff 'Astrava' (Ryan Elliott Remix)

B2. Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff ­'Stellar Cult' (Jasper & Maarten Xylo Version)

Jasper Wolff & Maarten Mittendorff—DVS1, Sterac & Ryan Elliott Remixes will land on December 15, with Ryan Elliott's rework streaming in full below.