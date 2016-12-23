Scalameriya and VSK Return to CRS ltd

Scalameriya and label boss VSK have returned to CRS ltd with a new four-track EP.

The release lands after the duo's "Envoy" track which landed on the label's latest VA compilation. They've also proven to be a prolific team up in the past with releases on Perc Trax and Power Vacuum.

With Helix EP, they "continue to develop a fresh vision of techno, once again delivering tracks that represent a perfect symbiosis of their individual styles," the label explains. "Without any fillers on board, this release showcases peak time tracks with instantly recognizable synths, sound design, and theatrical breakdowns."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Helix

A2 / 2. Jade

B1 / 3. Gladius

B2 / 4. Avalon

Helix EP lands today on CRS ltd, with clips streaming below.