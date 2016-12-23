Scanner Preps New Studio Album, Shares Video

Next month, Robin Rimbaud (a.k.a. Scanner) will return with Fibolae.

The album, titled Fibolae, follows a long catalog of commissions, film scores, and strange projects and will be Rimbaud's first studio album since 2009's Rockets, Unto The Edges of Edges. Since the release of Rockets..., Rimbaud lost his family and moved from London to live in a former textile factory in the UK to reinvent his life. Due to this, there's a melancholic energy that runs throughout Fibolae, which is "both a rhetoric of mourning and a celebration of music to empower."

Fibolae will drop via Anna von Hausswolff’s label Pomperipossa Records on December 1, and in the lead up to the release, Anna's sister Maria von Hausswolff has directed a new video for album cut "Spirit Cluster," which began form as a soundtrack for an unfinished film series that used hidden spaces beneath buildings in London. Maria explains the concept saying: ““The video is set in a recently burnt down apartment: a mysterious and uncanny world where energy is stuck in a loop of repetition and rituals."

You can watch the video via the player above, with the album available for pre-order here.