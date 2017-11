This Friday, November 10, Sports Records will host Lowris at a TBA venue in Downtown Los Angeles.

Sports' latest event follows on from two collaborative parties alongside Cyclone in which the two LA mainstays hosted Sammy Dee, Amir Javasoul, Mandar, and Leo Leal. For this edition, which sees Sports out on its own, Lowris will feature alongside Sports' Clyde C, Berd, and Haze0.1 b2b B_Fairchild.

More information, including tickets, can be found here.