Stephan Bodzin Next on Afterlife

Stephan Bodzin will release a new EP on Afterlife.

Bodzin is a classically trained musician and a vastly experienced producer. He has built a reputation through countless releases under many aliases, and through his dramatic and dynamic live set. For Afterlife, Bodzin is said to "bottle the infectious energy of these shows into two epic, colorful landscapes of sound, “Strand” and “Catamaran."

The EP lands after his first contribution to the label in September: a remix of Tale Of Us & Vaal’s "Monument."

It will be the label's ninth release.

Tracklisting

01. Strand

02. Catamaran

Strand is available on 12” vinyl and digital on December 8, with clips below.