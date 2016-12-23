Premiere: Stream an Abrasive Electro Cut From Exterminador

The new release on Exterminador Records will be Exterminador's Soldier Of Fortune EP.

The EP will be the third release on Exterminador Records, following on from Exterminador's The Slave Gods EP and Ultradyne's Antartica—released in 2016 and 2017, respectively. For the new EP, Exterminador has enlisted Detroit UR artist Abdul Qadim Haqq for the cover artwork, and musically, Soldier Of Fortune falls in line with the releases preceding it, presenting a raw and sophisticated collection of electro tracks that have already been picking up steam with DJs such as Helena Hauff, DJ Stingray, and Ron Morelli, among others.

You can pre-order the record here, with "Aboriginal Nations" streaming in full below.