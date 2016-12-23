Subtil Preps Vlad Arapasu EP, Shares Snippets

Later this month, Subtil will return with Vlad Arapasu's Artificial Moves EP.

The EP follows on from Cosmjn and Hansel!'s 2017 contributions to the label and will be Arapasu's first solo outing—he also represents half of Dubsons, a project with releases on Trapped London, VSA Records, NG Trax, and Body Parts Records, among others. With it's hypnotic grooves and trippy textures, the release is already picking up strong support from artists such as Arapu, Barac, Priku, and Arpriar.

You can hear snippets via the player below, with the EP available for pre-order here.