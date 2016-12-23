The Bug Announces New Ninja Tune EP

The Bug has announced a new AA-Side 12", "Bad" feat. Flowdan and "Get Out The Way" ft. Killa P / Irah.

"Bad" sees both Flowdan and The Bug stretching their parameters and turning up the heat, with Flowdan summoning a fresh singjay style, the most glaring indication of his family's Jamaican roots.

"Get Out The Way" is the first collaboration The Bug has conducted with Killa P since the mighty "Skeng," with Killa additionally inviting Irah along for the ride.

Both tracks are already receiving some heavy dubplate slayin', with the likes of Mala, Kahn, Spooky, Pinch, and Mumdance all smashing them in their sets.

Both vocal tracks are available digitally on November 17, and on 12” from December 8 on Ninja Tune, with artwork by Simon Fowler.

Tracklisting

A1. Bad ft. Flowdan

A2. Bad Riddim

AA1. Get Out The Way ft. Killa P + Irah

AA2. Get Riddim