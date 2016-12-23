UP Festival Breaks Ground with New Czech Republic Festival

UP Festival will launch in Prague, Czech Republic, this coming summer.

UP Festival is said to be the first event in its category in the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, mixing techno, house, and electronica in one place. It will bring 72 hours of "nonstop quality underground music" brought by a vast array of established names in the scene as well as local talent. The main aim is to "create a musical utopia in a country that has been dormant in a rapidly evolving scene, putting the Czech Republic on the European festival map for once and for all."

The three-day event takes place at one of Prague’s oldest landmarks Vystaviste Holesovice from 11 - 13 May in 2018 and will host one indoor stage as well as three outdoor areas. Ticket prices range from 25 euros in the early-bird phase to 50 euros full price, making this an affordable alternative to many of its competitors in Western Europe.

More information will be revealed soon.