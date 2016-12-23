Watch a Stunning Animated Video From Julien Mier

Dutch multi-instrumentalist Julien Mier has dropped the official video for the first single from his upcoming EP on Barcelona-based imprint Sin Hilo.

Over the years, the now Sydney-based Mier has been a regular fixture of XLR8R's downloads section, offering up cuts in support of releases on Cascade, King Deluxe, and Lowriders Collective. His beat-driven sonic outings have also found homes on Shipwrec, Project Mooncircle, Schematic, and Squelch & Clap. His latest EP for Sin Hilo features six emotive originals that act as a personal statement themed around travelling and leaving old ties behind. Backing up the originals will be remixes from Daisuke Tanabe, Ochre, Weird Inside, and fellow Sin Hilo artist Skygaze.

The first single, a cut titled "New Eyes," was the first piece Mier had written outside of his home country and represents the theme behind the LP, as he explains:

"'New Eyes' was written jetlagged on the third day of arriving in Sydney. It’s the first piece I entirely wrote outside of my country of origin and led to the idea behind the whole release of unrooting my cultural heritage. I ironically played my girlfriend's guitar upside down in this piece as she’s a leftie and most of my personal instruments were left behind in the Netherlands.

Chunxi and Jiawen—the two artists responsible for the visuals—are two animation students of Max Hattler, an artist I collaborated with a few years ago on an animated short of his. He teaches Animation in Hong Kong and used the music as a case study for his class and supervised their direction. His own directed music video for the song “Well“ will appear later this year, too.”

You can watch the video via the player above, with the EP available for pre-order here.