Watch Ski Oakenfull Deconstruct an Acid House Classic From 808 State

Last November, Point Blank held a day-long event with SARM Music Village, hosting masterclasses and workshops from acclaimed producers such as Trevor Horn and Point Blank’s lead course developer Ski Oakenfull.

For his track deconstruction, Oakenfull looked to 808 State’s acid house classic "Pacific 707," which was released on ZTT Records. "Pacific 707" is one of the most iconic tracks in electronic music and was written by 808 State—at the time the group was made up of Massey, Martin Price, and Gerald Simpson (better known as A Guy Called Gerald)—in 1989. In the video, Oakenfull uses Ableton Live to build each element of the track from scratch, going over what instruments were used, and the musical theory behind it all.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.