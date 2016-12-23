Hear Alex Niggemann's Contribution to Watergate's 15-Year Anniversary Compilation

On Friday, Watergate will celebrate 15 years with a box set compilation featuring 5 x 12" vinyl, 2 x CDs, Sound Travels book by Linus Dessecker, Illustration by Frank Höhne, and two tickets for Watergate club.

The compilation, titled Watergate XV, will look to celebrate Watergate's 15 years of operation with a sprawling collection of cuts from club residents Matthias Meyer, Jimi Jules, Marco Resmann, La Fleur, Tiefschwarz, Floyd Lavine, Lee Jones, Adana Twins, Sebo K, Hyenah, and Cinthie; new comers Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, Gumz, and Ryan Davis; and regular guests such as Butch, Henrik Schwarz, Ellen Allien, Alex Niggemann, Catz n’ Dogz, Steve Bug, Osunlade, Solomun, Rodriguez Jr., Oliver Koletzki, Anja Schneider, Mathias Kaden, and Kollektiv Turmstrasse. As you can probably infer from the huge list of artists, Watergate XV will encompass everything from deep house to rolling, heads-down techno and shimmering tech house.

Ahead of the release on November 10, Watergate have shared a deep and trippy techno cut from Alex Niggemann, available to stream via the player below.

You can pre-order the box set here.