Her Damit Tickets Now on Sale via XLR8R

Tickets for Her Damit Festival 2018 are now on sale via XLR8R.

Her Damit is an intricate house and techno festival held at abandoned bunkers near Berlin. Ex-military backdrops, dense woods, and an intimate atmosphere ramp up the intensity while bringing techno-lovers together from all over.

A lineup is yet to be announced, but the first acts will be revealed in December.

Details

Start/End

Friday, June 8 from 10 am until Sunday, June 10. Guests can stay at the camping site until Monday.

More information and tickets can be found here.