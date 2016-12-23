Yoyaku Welcomes Pola to AKU Sub-Label

yoyaku has proudly welcomed Pola to its AKU sub-label, adding the Kuku EP to a consistent catalog of sleek, minimal house by the likes of Janeret, Varhat, Clébert, and Molly.

Kuku marks AKU’s eighth release and Pola’s third, following recent EPs on Finale Sessions and on his own All Inn Records.

The record’s title Kuku derives from a playful word used in Russian children’s games, not to mention its alliterative ring with the record label’s name. The two-track EP is said to "showcase Pola’s streamlined production style, wasting no time in delivering focused dancefloor energy."

Pola (a.k.a Norbert Dunai), first established the Polarize alias while building a reputation as resident DJ of Romania’s Midi Club in Cluj Napoca. In 2009, he founded All Inn Records, a vinyl-only label known for culling the brightest young artists in underground electronic music. After nearly a decade of ushering in sounds at the forefront of the scene, the Pola moniker was born as a vessel for Norbert’s work as a producer and remixer, through which he injects his own style into a musical wave he helped to inspire.

Kuku EP is out now, with clips streaming below.