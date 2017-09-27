Bedouin to Debut SAGA in NYC This Weekend

This Saturday, December 16, Brooklyn duo Bedouin will debut their SAGA event in North America for the first time at the Knockdown Center on the Brooklyn/Queens border.

Bedouin will team up with NYC's premier promoters Cityfox to transform the event space to recreate the elements clubbers have come to know and love from the SAGA parties in Ibiza—the space will be fitted out with vintage chandeliers, large-scale visuals, and Cityfox's renowned KV2 soundsystem. The duo are also set to play an extended set to further ensure the vibe and atmosphere of their Ibiza series, with support arriving from Tulum favorite LUM and and Zigan Aldi.

Tickets are selling fast and are on third release and are available here. For a taste of what's to come, you can dig into Bedouin's Robot Heart set below.



