Ben Vedren Delivers Reduce Records EP

Ben Vedren had returned to Reduce Records with a new EP, titled MXA.
The three-track release is the Paris-based DJ-producer's second release on the label he co-runs with Leiris, following on from Reduce 001, a two-track EP from Monkey Nenufar—the collaborative project of Vedren and Leiris. Last year he debuted on Perlon alongide Chez Damier and Ricardo Villalobos.
"MXA" features spacial hynotic beats with a beautiful pad; while "MXB" delivers a cinematic and dramatic atmosphere with transcendental syncopated ryhthm.
Tracklisting
A1. MXA
B1. MXB
B2. MXB Lamenteo
MXA EP is available now, with snippets streaming below.