Ben Vedren Delivers Reduce Records EP

Ben Vedren had returned to Reduce Records with a new EP, titled MXA.

The three-track release is the Paris-based DJ-producer's second release on the label he co-runs with Leiris, following on from Reduce 001, a two-track EP from Monkey Nenufar—the collaborative project of Vedren and Leiris. Last year he debuted on Perlon alongide Chez Damier and Ricardo Villalobos.

"MXA" features spacial hynotic beats with a beautiful pad; while "MXB" delivers a cinematic and dramatic atmosphere with transcendental syncopated ryhthm.

Tracklisting

A1. MXA

B1. MXB

B2. MXB Lamenteo

MXA EP is available now, with snippets streaming below.