Berlin's Wilde Renate Locks in New Years Eve Schedule

Berlin party place Wilde Renate will host a 35-hour+ party this weekend in celebration of the new year.

The lineup for the event includes Cassegrain, one of the most successful producer teams at the moment, with their driving techno. They'll be joined by the likes of Fango, Jennifer Cardini, and Lauer, who is widely acclaimed for his projects like Black Spuma or Tuff City Kids with Gerd Janson, plus many more names.

The event begins on December 31 at 11 pm and will end on January 2, with tickets available here. Meanwhile, you can view the whole lineup below and stream Jennifer Cardini's recent XLR8R podcast in full.

Lineup:

Alexkid

Cassegrain

DJ Normal 4

Fango

Jennifer Cardini

Justin Van Der Volgen

Lauer

Paramida

Rex The Dog

22ROCKETS

Adam Aalias

Cyranotaurus Cortex

Jack Jenson b2b Oben Ole

Jamaica Suk

Johannes Albert

Jonny Nyn

Kotelett&Zadak

Kevin STN

Magda El Bayoumi

PEAK & SWIFT

Plattenali

Samuel Gieben

Sebastian Voigt

Swam: Thing

Tobias Gullberg

Emmanuelle 5

Jared Abbott

Kirill Shapovalov

Kolya Rish

Olympia Bukkakis

ROTCIV

Sado Opera's "Love Radio: welcome 2018 special"

Some Chemistry