Berlin's Wilde Renate Locks in New Years Eve Schedule

Berlin party place Wilde Renate will host a 35-hour+ party this weekend in celebration of the new year.
The lineup for the event includes Cassegrain, one of the most successful producer teams at the moment, with their driving techno. They'll be joined by the likes of Fango, Jennifer Cardini, and Lauer, who is widely acclaimed for his projects like Black Spuma or Tuff City Kids with Gerd Janson, plus many more names.
The event begins on December 31 at 11 pm and will end on January 2, with tickets available here. Meanwhile, you can view the whole lineup below and stream Jennifer Cardini's recent XLR8R podcast in full.
Lineup:
Alexkid
Cassegrain
DJ Normal 4
Fango
Jennifer Cardini
Justin Van Der Volgen
Lauer
Paramida
Rex The Dog
22ROCKETS
Adam Aalias
Cyranotaurus Cortex
Jack Jenson b2b Oben Ole
Jamaica Suk
Johannes Albert
Jonny Nyn
Kotelett&Zadak
Kevin STN
Magda El Bayoumi
PEAK & SWIFT
Plattenali
Samuel Gieben
Sebastian Voigt
Swam: Thing
Tobias Gullberg
Emmanuelle 5
Jared Abbott
Kirill Shapovalov
Kolya Rish
Olympia Bukkakis
ROTCIV
Sado Opera's "Love Radio: welcome 2018 special"
Some Chemistry