Binh Returns to Cabaret Recordings

Germann Nguyen (a.k.a Binh) will soon return to Cabaret Recordings with a new EP.

Eastern Bloc, a four-track release, will be Binh's fourth appearance overall on Cabaret, following three EPs and a contribution to the Alien Family compilation this past summer. It's his first release since ThisThat on his own Time Passages label, although he did recently release as DJ Nnamreg* via Melliflow.

Tracklisting

A1. Greenbuerger

A2. Kinziger

B1. Eastern Bloc

B2. Revdone

Eastern Bloc will land soon, with samples streaming below.