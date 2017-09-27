Binh Returns to Cabaret Recordings

Germann Nguyen (a.k.a Binh) will soon return to Cabaret Recordings with a new EP.
Eastern Bloc, a four-track release, will be Binh's fourth appearance overall on Cabaret, following three EPs and a contribution to the Alien Family compilation this past summer. It's his first release since ThisThat on his own Time Passages label, although he did recently release as DJ Nnamreg* via Melliflow.
Tracklisting
A1. Greenbuerger
A2. Kinziger
B1. Eastern Bloc
B2. Revdone
Eastern Bloc will land soon, with samples streaming below.