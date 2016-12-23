Charlotte de Witte Next on NovaMute

Charlotte de Witte will present a new EP on the recently relaunched seminal British imprint NovaMute.

Brussels EP arrives after three acclaimed 2017 EPs from the rising Belgian artist and features three "menacing" techno cuts employing impeccable production technique and moody atmospherics.

NovaMute, a subsidiary of the legendary Mute label, rose to prominence in the early '90s amidst growing demand for techno in the UK and went on to release classic tracks and albums from an array of coveted artists. In 2017, they relaunched with EPs from Nicolas Bougaïeff and Terence Fixmer.

Tracklisting

01. Brussels

02. Control

03. LookAround You

Brussels EP lands on vinyl on January 5, with digital on February 2. Meanwhile, you can stream a teaser video above.