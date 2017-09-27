CRSSD Festival Announces 2018 Spring Edition Lineup

CRSSD Festival has today released the lineup for its Spring 2018 event, taking place on March 3 and 4—its seventh edition to date.

Located in the heart of Downtown San Diego, on the Pacific shoreline in Waterfront Park, CRSSD has established itself as a singular beacon for boundary-pushing live and electronic music acts in the area. Over its six previous editions, the event has shone a light on some of the world’s most exciting artists, with each lineup seeking to explore the intersections of live and electronic music.

The March 2018 edition will be no different, with performances on the Ocean View stage from Empire Of The Sun, Gorgon City, Ninja Tune's Bonobo, Sweden’s Little Dragon, The Presets, and more.

Some of techno’s best-known producers will play the City Steps, including Nicole Moudaber, Sasha, current Grammy nominee CamelPhat, the rapidly rising Belgian talents of Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens, and Mark Knight, Alan Fitzpatrick, and Patrice Baumel.

CRSSD’s Palms stage will continue to support the some of the best in house, including Jai Wolf and Lee Burridge; while there will also be some of the Dirtybird collective's finest including Walker & Royce, Shiba San, Sebastian V, and Kyle Watson.

Complete CRSSD Spring 2018 Lineup (Alphabetical) :

Alan Fitzpatrick

Amelie Lens

Anna Lunoe

Bonobo (LIVE)

Boys Don’t Disco

Camelphat

Charlotte de Witte

Cirez D

Cristoph

DJDS

Eli Brown

Empire Of The Sun

Gorgon City (LIVE)

Gryfinn

Henry Saiz & Band

Jai Wolf

JP Soul

Kartell

Kyle Watson

Lee Burridge

Little Dragon

Mark Knight

Max Chapman

Medasin

MK

Molly

Nicole Moudaber

NoMBe

Nora En Pure

Patrice Baumel

Rodriguez Jr. (LIVE)

Sasha

Sébastien V

Shiba San

SNBRN

Tchami

The Presets

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

The upcoming 2018 edition takes place on March 3 and 4 in San Diego, with more information available here.