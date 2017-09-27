CRSSD Festival Announces 2018 Spring Edition Lineup

CRSSD Festival has today released the lineup for its Spring 2018 event, taking place on March 3 and 4—its seventh edition to date.
Located in the heart of Downtown San Diego, on the Pacific shoreline in Waterfront Park, CRSSD has established itself as a singular beacon for boundary-pushing live and electronic music acts in the area. Over its six previous editions, the event has shone a light on some of the world’s most exciting artists, with each lineup seeking to explore the intersections of live and electronic music.
The March 2018 edition will be no different, with performances on the Ocean View stage from Empire Of The Sun, Gorgon City, Ninja Tune's Bonobo, Sweden’s Little Dragon, The Presets, and more.
Some of techno’s best-known producers will play the City Steps, including Nicole Moudaber, Sasha, current Grammy nominee CamelPhat, the rapidly rising Belgian talents of Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens, and Mark Knight, Alan Fitzpatrick, and Patrice Baumel.
CRSSD’s Palms stage will continue to support the some of the best in house, including Jai Wolf and Lee Burridge; while there will also be some of the Dirtybird collective's finest including Walker & Royce, Shiba San, Sebastian V, and Kyle Watson.
Complete CRSSD Spring 2018 Lineup (Alphabetical) :
Alan Fitzpatrick
Amelie Lens
Anna Lunoe
Bonobo (LIVE)
Boys Don’t Disco
Camelphat
Charlotte de Witte
Cirez D
Cristoph
DJDS
Eli Brown
Empire Of The Sun
Gorgon City (LIVE)
Gryfinn
Henry Saiz & Band
Jai Wolf
JP Soul
Kartell
Kyle Watson
Lee Burridge
Little Dragon
Mark Knight
Max Chapman
Medasin
MK
Molly
Nicole Moudaber
NoMBe
Nora En Pure
Patrice Baumel
Rodriguez Jr. (LIVE)
Sasha
Sébastien V
Shiba San
SNBRN
Tchami
The Presets
Walker & Royce
Wax Motif
The upcoming 2018 edition takes place on March 3 and 4 in San Diego, with more information available here.