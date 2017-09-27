Delroy Edwards Partners With Menswear Label Julius for Collection Launch

Delroy Edwards and his Gene's Liquor label have partnered with Japanese menswear label Julius to launch a new LA-specific capsule collection for H.Lorenzo.

This isn't the first time Julius has collaborated with electronic music artists, having previously partnered with Karl O'Connor and Downwards on the Knives collection and, more recently, Lotic and Tri-Angle.

The LA launch for JULIUS White Denim Collection {ACID GLACIERS} takes place on December 15 and will feature DJ sets by Delroy Edwards and the Gene's Liquor crew from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at the H.Lorenzo store on Sunset Blvd. The event is free to all, with all information in the flyer above.