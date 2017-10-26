Dixon, Thugfucker, Lee Burridge, and Honey Dijon to Play Cityfox New Year's Eve

This Sunday, December 31, New York promoters Cityfox will kick off a marathon new year's eve event at the spectacular Brooklyn warehouse venue Avant Gardner.

Running for 26 hours from 10 p.m. on December 30 until a little past 12 a.m. on January 2, the event will allow for extended sets from Dixon, The Martinez Brothers, Lee Burridge, and Honey Dijon, who will be backed up a huge range of house music's best, including Recondite (live), Thugfucker, M.A.N.D.Y., Job Jobse, Steve Bug, Behrouz, Serge Devant, Eagles & Butterflies, and Dance Spirit, among others.

The party is set to take place across two huge rooms, both of which are equipped with Cityfox's state-of-the-art KV2 soundsystem, as well as the high-definition 3D mapping Cityfox is world renowned for.

You can find more information, including the full lineup, address, and tickets—which includes options for full-event tickets, NYD morning entry or NYD evening entry—here.