HHNOI 'Wet'

HHNOI has released Notes Against the Current via Ninth World Recordings.

HHNOI's music is like an evolving soundtrack, with harmonies and melodies. The album was completely patched and composed on a modular synth. Since there’s no technical possibility to edit or save the music, most of the tracks are more or less unique live recordings, with the modular acting as a canvas for moods and memories being reflected in the moment of patching the tracks.

Tracklisting

01. Done, set

02. Wet

03. Weight

04. While you stop breathing

05. Creep und Frieden

06. Split ends

07. Too soon

08. Wohlen

09. Then leaves

To coincide with the release, HHNOI has offered up "Wet" as one of today's free downloads. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.