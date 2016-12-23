Hyperdub to Release DJ Taye LP

Hyperdub will soon release the debut album of DJ Taye, Still Trippin'.

DJ Taye is a Chicago footwork producer who made his name as one of the youngest artists affiliated with the Teklife crew, joining in 2010. Born in 1994, he began making hip-hop beats and rapping aged 11 and was introduced to the sounds of DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn in 2007. He began producing his own tracks in that style, and eventually racked up several digital releases and mix sessions. His tracks have appeared on Hyperdub's 2014 compilations Hyperdub 10.1 and Next Life, before the label then released DJ Taye's debut vinyl EP, Break It Down, in 2015. He returned with the Move Out EP in 2016.

Still Trippin', a 16-track LP, features guest spots from prominent figures in the footwork scene, including Teklife's DJ Manny and DJ Paypal. There's also a cameo from UNiiQU3 and rapper Chuck Inglish, who was part of the Detroit group Cool Kids.

Tracklisting

01. 2094

02. Trippin

03. Need It feat. DJ Manny

04. Smokeout feat. DJ Lucky

05. Same Sound feat. Odile Myrtil

06. 9090

07. Another4 feat. DJ Manny

08. Bonfire feat. DJ Paypal

09. The Matrix feat. DJ Manny

10. Get It Jukin feat. Chuck Inglish

11. Pop Drop feat. DJ Paypal

12. Gimme Some Mo feat. UNiiQU3

13. Truu feat. DJ Paypal

14. Closer

15. I'm Trippin

16. I Dont Know feat. Fabi Reyna

Still Trippin' will land on March 2, with "Get It Jukin" feat. Chuck Inglish streaming in full below.