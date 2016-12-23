Learn How to Start a Track in Ableton

In the latest video from Point Blank, DJ Ravine and Saytek show you the basics of starting a track in Ableton live.

In the video, Saytek focuses on tools that are freely available to demonstrate how to start a track. Using edited sample packs, he begins with the kick, before moving to hi-hats and claps from the built-in core instruments in Ableton, as well as the bassline. From there he completes his basic loop with a synth lead and shows some basic elements of creating tension by dropping sections in and out of the track.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank here.