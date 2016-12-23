Moby Announces New Album, Shares Single

On March 2, Mute will release the latest album from Moby.

Titled Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, the LP will be the proper follow up to Moby's last studio album, 2013's Innocents, and finds him returning to "trip-hop, soul, electronics, and even some gospel." The album will also reportedly explore "concepts such as individuality, emotion, spirituality and the brokenness of humanity."

With the announcement, Moby has also shared the video for the album's first single, "Like a Motherless Child," which can be streamed via the player above.