Nicolas Jaar will release a new deluxe edition of his 2016 LP, Sirens, this Friday via his own Other People label.

Jaar announced the release today via Instagram and Twitter, adding that the new edition will arrive with three new songs ("Wildflowers," "Coin In Nine Hands," and "America / I'm For The Birds") that were recorded during the original album sessions and a re-ordered tracklisting that leaves out the title track.

You can find the new cover and tracklisting below.