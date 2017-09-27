Point Blank Profiles Sweatson Klank

Point Blank has dropped a video profile on LA-based producer Tom Wilson (a.k.a. Sweatson Klank).

Fresh off a recent release on LA label Friends of Friends, Wilson talks about his role as an instructor at Point Blank LA, as well as giving an insight into the kind of relationships built at the school and how he acts as a mentor to the students outside of Point Blank.

With the release of the video, Point Blank has also announced a Xmas offer for the LA school, with 30% off all courses, plus a free copy of Ableton Suite.

You can check out the video via the player above, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.