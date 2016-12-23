Premiere: Simone Gatto Shares Trippy Track and Video

Next month, Italian sociologist, DJ, and producer Simone Gatto will drop his sophomore album, Heaven Inside Your Frequencies, in two parts, split across his Out-ER label and its sister imprint Pregnant Void.

The new album looks to fuse Gatto's personal and professional paths, combining music and writing that follow on from his research and experiments and both fields. The album will be released with his first essay, which will offer a "theoretical and practical analysis on the use of sounds and frequencies in diverse areas of interest, dedicating space to music therapy and primordial techniques as well as their application in the current digital and virtual era."

The first part of the album will showcase Gatto’s electronic and electroacoustic experiments, whereas the second part will look to his dance personality and club vision—although, both compliment each other and form a stunning coherent picture of Gatto's position as an artist.

Ahead of next month's release, you can stream a video from part one of the album above, with a track from part two below. You can also pre-order part one here and part two here.