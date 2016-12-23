Ricardo Tobar Debuts on ESP Institute

Ricardo Tobar is set to debut on ESP Institute with a four-track EP, Liturgia.
The four-track EP will be the Chilean-born artist's third release of the year, following EPs on Musar Recordings and Correspondant.
We're told to expect an EP that captures the fusion in Tobar's music—"the Latin American instinct in his drums and percussion, sometimes tightly aligned with body movements and other times hauntingly misaligned and chaotic, intersects with his rock influence of ethereal (micro) melodies that slowly layer and layer until we’re climbing a glorious (macro) wall of sound — but most importantly we hear where these different parts of his life come together to further create one unique voice."
Tracklisting
A1. La Dormida
A2. The Lake
B1. Liturgia
B2. Star Alliance
Liturgia EP will land on December 15, with "La Dormida" streaming in full below.