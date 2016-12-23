Ricardo Tobar Debuts on ESP Institute

Ricardo Tobar is set to debut on ESP Institute with a four-track EP, Liturgia.

The four-track EP will be the Chilean-born artist's third release of the year, following EPs on Musar Recordings and Correspondant.

We're told to expect an EP that captures the fusion in Tobar's music—"the Latin American instinct in his drums and percussion, sometimes tightly aligned with body movements and other times hauntingly misaligned and chaotic, intersects with his rock influence of ethereal (micro) melodies that slowly layer and layer until we’re climbing a glorious (macro) wall of sound — but most importantly we hear where these different parts of his life come together to further create one unique voice."

Tracklisting

A1. La Dormida

A2. The Lake

B1. Liturgia

B2. Star Alliance

Liturgia EP will land on December 15, with "La Dormida" streaming in full below.