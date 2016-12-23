Ricardo Villalobos, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Barac, and More Play UP Festival

Two weeks after announcing their inaugural event in Prague, UP Festival has released the first phase of artists, including Ricardo Villalobos, Magda, and Sonja Moonear.

Also to play are Ion Ludwig, Barac, Luigi Tozzi, Nils Weimann, Fatty M, and Schwa. Local acts Jorgos, Oliver Torr, Em Ju Es Aj Si, and Bruno Curtis will also be performing.

UP Festival aims to "create a new musical movement in a city with an already thriving artistic culture, taking the scene into new realms and opening doors for new creative opportunities along the way." It will explore different spectrums of sound and light with over 50 artists performing at a "unique location" in the heart of one of Europe’s most spectacular cities.

General Information

May 11 - 13 2018

Vystaviste Holesovice, Prague

Lineup

Ricardo Villalobos - Magda - Sonja Moonear

Ion Ludwig - Barac - Luigi Tozzi - Nils Weimann - Fatty M - Schwa - Jorgos - Oliver Torr - Em Ju Es Aj Si - Bruno Curtis & many more.