Ricardo Villalobos, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Barac, and More Play UP Festival

Two weeks after announcing their inaugural event in Prague, UP Festival has released the first phase of artists, including Ricardo Villalobos, Magda, and Sonja Moonear.
Also to play are Ion Ludwig, Barac, Luigi Tozzi, Nils Weimann, Fatty M, and Schwa. Local acts Jorgos, Oliver Torr, Em Ju Es Aj Si, and Bruno Curtis will also be performing.
UP Festival aims to "create a new musical movement in a city with an already thriving artistic culture, taking the scene into new realms and opening doors for new creative opportunities along the way." It will explore different spectrums of sound and light with over 50 artists performing at a "unique location" in the heart of one of Europe’s most spectacular cities.
General Information
May 11 - 13 2018
Vystaviste Holesovice, Prague
Lineup
Ricardo Villalobos - Magda - Sonja Moonear
Ion Ludwig - Barac - Luigi Tozzi - Nils Weimann - Fatty M - Schwa - Jorgos - Oliver Torr - Em Ju Es Aj Si - Bruno Curtis & many more.