Ripperton to Release ESP Album

Ripperton will debut on ESP Institute with his fourth LP, Sight Seeing.

The Swiss artist contacted the LA-based imprint in mid-2017 to share a "gorgeous mix" of self-produced material, a collection of pieces made without any agenda outside of representing the self, not geared toward the dancefloor or a specific environment but simply a bi-product of introspective exploration. According to the label, "the mix was on constant repeat in our world for weeks, then was subsequently pulled apart into separate titles to form this beautiful double LP, Ripperton’s debut with the label."

The title "Sight Seeing" speaks of someone stepping outside their current reality to look in the mirror, as if to ground themselves and keep sight of who they are in a world of extreme highs and lows.

The release is said to be "inspired greatly" by expansive landscapes and views from airplane windows (imagine your commute flying over the Alps every weekend). Ripperton describes it as a "collection as postcards to himself, messages from his subconscious recorded on tape (both conceptually and literally), melancholy soundtracks to the Mondays that follow weekend journeys."

Sight Seeing will land on vinyl on February 9, with digital arriving on February 16. Meanwhile, you can stream "Eloigné" in full below.