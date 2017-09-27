Roland Announces DJ-202 Bundle

Roland is offering a free bundle worth more than $200 with every DJ-202 purchase in the US. The bundle includes an upgrade to Serato DJ, a free 90-day BPM Supreme Standard membership, and access to DJ-202 Roland Cloud Academy training.

The DJ-202 is a forward-thinking Serato DJ controller that has the features and layout of a full-size pro controller, including two low-latency platters, a built-in drum machine with TR-808 and TR-909 sounds, eight dedicated drum pads, and a 16-step sequencer that controls the Serato DJ Intro sampler. The controller can also function as USB audio/MIDI interface (with 24-bit/48 kHz fidelity and high-resolution digital-to-analog converters), and includes a MIDI output to control and sync external devices, along with a 1/4-inch mic input with gate, hi-pass, reverb, and echo FX.

You can find out more information on the bundle and its offerings here.