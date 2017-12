Rrose has dropped a new EP, The Ends Of Weather.

The EP lands via Rrose's own EAUX label and consists of three experimental techno and ambient cuts. It is Rrose's first solo record of the year and follows an appearance on a collaborative EP for Noise Manifesto.

Tracklisting

01. The Smallest Footprints

02. The Ends Of Weather

03. Nest Of Queens

The Ends Of Weather landed on December 8, with clips streamable here.

photo by Leif Nash