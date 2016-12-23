SHXCXCHCXSH to Release SSTROM EP

Swedish duo SHXCXCHCXSH has a new release coming up on their Rösten imprint by SSTROM.

Behind the SSTROM moniker hides one half of SHXCXCHCXSH and a long-time activist of Sweden’s experimental techno scene. Having fallen in love with simple melodies and catchy arpeggios when being a member of bitpop/synth band Slagsmålsklubben, he transferred these sensibilities further into his other projects. SSTROM’s excellent 2016 debut for Semantica Records was an exercise in lush aquatic techno with breezy and lush atmospheres.

The new EP “Vitriol” is informed by the personal experience of the producer, which "adds additional warmth and emotional weight" to the record. The release brings back memories of earth pigments his father used when painting things in their house, the colors created were usually dark toned with some pastel lightness. This juxtaposition is said to be felt throughout the record, which "balances between cinematic futurist moods, steel-wool smoothness, and subtle physicality due to its textured nature."

The label describes the EP as "carefully crafted introvert music, yet having some elegant dancefloor appeal."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Vitriol

A2 / 2. Sienna

B1 / 3. Umbra

B2 / 4. Ockra

Vitriol EP will land on January 31.