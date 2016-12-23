Silent Servant Remixes JK Flesh

Justin K Broadrick will release a new EP on industrial label Pi Electronics as JK Flesh, the alias he employs for his solo work within the realm of heavy/brutal electronica/techno.

California-based Juan Mendez (a.k.a Silent Servant), co-founder of the ground-breaking Jealous God and Sandwell District imprints and known for his minimal wave-indebted techno sound, closes out the EP with an atmospheric electro remix of Broadrick’s "PI04.2."

The EP follows a JK Flesh 12-inch on Regis' Downwards label, while Broadrick's Godflesh project returned with a new album, Post Self, in November.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. PI04.1

A2 / 2. PI04.2

B1 / 3. PI04.3

B2 / 4. PI04.2 (Silent Servant Remix)

PI04 EP will land on February 2, with "PI04.3" streaming in full below.