Sterac, Vril, Lewis Fautzi, VSK, and Djedjotronic Remix Kaczmarek (a.k.a Paul Ritch)

Paul Ritch is putting out a remix EP of his recent album under his experimental alias Kaczmarek which was released on his self-titled label KCZMRK in October.

The 12-inch will include remixes by well-known producers such as Sterac (a.k.a Steve Rachmad), Vril, Djedjotronic from Boysnoize Records, Lewis Fautzi who regularly releases on Figure, Soma or PoleGroup; and fresh techno talent VSK.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. IIIIIIIIII (Sterac Remix)

A2 / 2. IIIIIIIIII (Vril Remix)

B1 / 3. IIII (Lewis Fautzi Remix)

B2 / 4. IIIIIIIII (VSK Remix)

B3 / 5. IIIIIIIII (Djedjotronic Remix)

IIIIIIIIIIIIII Reworks will land on February 12, with the Djedjotronic rework streaming in full below.