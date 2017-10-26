Steve Bug Shares New Mix

Steve Bug has shared a new mix ahead of his performance at this year's Cityfox New Year's Eve event at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner.

Through his Poker Flat label, and as both a producer and DJ, Steve Bug has proven himself to be one of electronic music's finest ambassadors. He's a dedicated, energetic, and constantly surprising talent, whose sets merge deep house, tweaked out acid, and more minimal forms of techno.

Bug is set to perform this coming weekend alongside Dixon, The Martinez Brothers, Lee Burridge, and Honey Dijon, all of whom will be backed up by a huge range of house music's best, including Recondite (live), Thugfucker, M.A.N.D.Y., Job Jobse, Behrouz, Serge Devant, Eagles & Butterflies, and Dance Spirit, among others. You can find more information, including the full lineup, address, and tickets—which includes options for full-event tickets, NYD morning entry or NYD evening entry—here.