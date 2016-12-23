Tale Of Us Mix 'fabric 97'

Tale Of Us—also known as Carmine Conte and Matteo Milleri—will unveil their fabric 97 mix on February 16, 2018.

The Italian pair were supported by the club in the earlier stages of their career, making them a "natural choice" to take the reins of the seminal mix series, the label explains.

fabric 97 is described as "a masterclass in the style of pensive techno that Tale Of Us have built their reputation on." Over half of the tracks on the mix are exclusive to the compilation, including unreleased tracks from both Afterlife label regulars and upcoming artists, making this a personal showcase of the brand that Tale Of Us have shaped over the last seven years. This includes a memorable exclusive from the duo towards the end of the mix, "Error Error," as well as tracks from Recondite, Agents Of Time, Mind Against, Fur Coat, Adriatique, Patrice Bäumel, and more.

Tracklisting

01. Tom Flynn "Cup Of Joe"

02. Recondite "Saudade"

03. Trikk "Metala"

04. Agents Of Time "Ness"

05. Mind Against & Aether "Covenant"

06. Pisetzky "Bawas"

07. Efdemin "There Will Be Singing" (DJ Koze Remix)

08. Reference "Ghetto Nebula"

09. Mario Canal "Faint Light"

10. Fideles "Resonant"

11. Patrice Bäumel "The Hatchet"

12. Mathame "Lifetime"

13. Denis Horvat "4th Wall"

14. Brian Cid "Plot Thickens"

15. Fur Coat "Spiral"

16. Adana Twins "Sequenze 01"

17. Soulholic & 7Options "Memorial Day"

18. Kevin De Vries "Path To Immortality"

19. Tale Of Us "Error Error"

20. Adriatique "Ray"

fabric 97 will land on February 16, 2018.