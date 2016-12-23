Visible Cloaks Share Video From New Album

Later this week, Visible Cloaks will close out a stellar 2017 with the release of Lex.

The latest from Portland-based musicians Spencer Doran and Ryan Carlile represents the next look into Visible Cloaks’ mind-bending sonic excursions, taking the listener on a ride through their warped and disjointed melodies, generative sound design, and avant pop incarnations.

As a precursor to the LP release, RVNG Intl. has released a new video by Brenna Murphy that, like the track, is a hallucinogenic voyage through colorful geometric patterns.

Visible Cloaks’ Lex will be available December 8 in LP and digital formats here.