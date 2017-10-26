Aera Preps Album for Permanent Vacation

Ralf Schmidt (a.k.a Aera) will release his second LP via Munich's Permanent Vacation, titled The Sound Path.

Born in the high north of Germany and now a Berlin resident, Aera first appeared on the electronic music map when he established his own Aleph Music label back in 2010 before releasing his debut album Offseason Traveller in 2013. He's since gone on to release on Innervisions, Maeve, and John Talabot's Hivern Discs.

The Sound Path is said to see Aera "continue his musical travels" and is described as his "most coherent" and "most personal" work to date, featuring nuances from new age, kraut, and ambient.

Tracklisting

CD

01. To The Edge Of The World

02. A Child’s Dance

03. Flowers Under Water

04. Logic & Kindness

05. The Sun Will

06. Distance Beyond

07. Looming Lights

08. May Your Heartflame Continue

09. Space Before Wake

10. All The Birds

11. Stitch In Time

12. Old Lighthouse

LP

A1. To The Edge Of The World

A2. A Child’s Dance

A3. Flowers Under Water

B1. Logic And Kindness

B2. The Sun Will

C1. Distance Beyond

C2. Looming Lights (Vinyl version)

C3. May Your Heartflame Continue

D1. All The Birds

D2. Stitch In Time

D3. Old Lighthouse

The Sound Path LP will land on April 6.