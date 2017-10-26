Aera Preps Album for Permanent Vacation

Ralf Schmidt (a.k.a Aera) will release his second LP via Munich's Permanent Vacation, titled The Sound Path.
Born in the high north of Germany and now a Berlin resident, Aera first appeared on the electronic music map when he established his own Aleph Music label back in 2010 before releasing his debut album Offseason Traveller in 2013. He's since gone on to release on Innervisions, Maeve, and John Talabot's Hivern Discs.
The Sound Path is said to see Aera "continue his musical travels" and is described as his "most coherent" and "most personal" work to date, featuring nuances from new age, kraut, and ambient.
Tracklisting
CD
01. To The Edge Of The World
02. A Child’s Dance
03. Flowers Under Water
04. Logic & Kindness
05. The Sun Will
06. Distance Beyond
07. Looming Lights
08. May Your Heartflame Continue
09. Space Before Wake
10. All The Birds
11. Stitch In Time
12. Old Lighthouse
LP
A1. To The Edge Of The World
A2. A Child’s Dance
A3. Flowers Under Water
B1. Logic And Kindness
B2. The Sun Will
C1. Distance Beyond
C2. Looming Lights (Vinyl version)
C3. May Your Heartflame Continue
D1. All The Birds
D2. Stitch In Time
D3. Old Lighthouse
The Sound Path LP will land on April 6.