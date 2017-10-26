Alpha Pup Shares Single From Upcoming Holly EP

On January 26, Alpha Pup Records will release Portuguese artist Holly's 15 Hours To LA EP.

Inspired by his stay in Los Angeles, 15 Hours To LA presents Holly's take on the beat scene, fusing tense synth lines with deftly programed drums and the type of bass-heavy grooves you'd hear at Low End Theory—Holly's connection with Alpha Pup evidently stemmed from a performance at the popular LA party.

The four-track EP will be the first of 2018 for both Alpha Pup and Holly, available on digital formats and limited-edition orange / black splatter vinyl in a run of 500 copies. You can pre-order the record here.

Ahead of the release later this month, you can stream the wall-shaking single "Boop" (feat. Copycat) in full via the player below.