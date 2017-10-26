Appleblim Announces Debut LP

Laurie Osborne (a.k.a Appleblim) will release his debut album in March, titled Life in a Laser.

The nine-track release arrives more than 10 years after the Bristol-based producer first emerged on Skull Disco, the label he ran with Shackleton until 2008. He's since released a string of EPs via Aus Music, R & S Records, and more.

The record will land on Sneaker Social Club, the UK rave-inspired label headed up by Hypercolour's Jamie Russell. We're told that it draws upon Osborne's early years "soaking up hardcore, jungle, techno and plenty more," all the while retaining the acclaimed Appleblim aesthetic.

Tracklisting

01. Life In A Laser

02. Ignite

03. I Think We'll Let The Gas Sort This One Out

04. NCI

05. Manta Key

06. Flows From Within

07. Chrome Mist

08. Astral Light Highway

09. Pyramirror

Life In A Laser LP will land in March 2018, with "NCI" streaming in full below.